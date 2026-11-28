Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 2,662.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,966 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 521,381 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $276,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Innovative Asset Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Asset Advisors Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.0% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $563.00 to $538.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $640.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, New Street Research reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $584.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.7%

Applied Materials stock opened at $319.50 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.92 and a 52-week high of $739.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 42.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 4.150-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials's payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

Trending Headlines about Applied Materials

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AMAT:

Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials reported record fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $10.41 billion, up 53% year over year, and forecast first-quarter sales of about $11 billion. The strong results and outlook may help offset market concerns. Article: “Another Record Year”: Applied Materials CEO Bets on 2027 as Chip Stocks Slide

Applied Materials reported record fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $10.41 billion, up 53% year over year, and forecast first-quarter sales of about $11 billion. The strong results and outlook may help offset market concerns. Negative Sentiment: UBS retained its Buy rating but lowered its price target to $575 from $640. Meanwhile, proposed U.S. export-control legislation could limit semiconductor-equipment sales to China, creating a potential headwind. Article: Applied Materials Stocks Fall as UBS Trims Target and China Curbs Loom

UBS retained its Buy rating but lowered its price target to $575 from $640. Meanwhile, proposed U.S. export-control legislation could limit semiconductor-equipment sales to China, creating a potential headwind. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness in chip stocks, alongside concerns about reassessed AI spending plans and export controls, has put pressure on AMAT shares despite the company’s strong operating results. Article: Applied Materials Falls in Chip Selloff

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.56, for a total value of $394,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,732,245.36. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,960. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. develops and supplies equipment, software, and services used to manufacture semiconductor chips and advanced displays. Its semiconductor products support processes such as depositing, etching, and modifying materials on wafers, as well as inspecting and controlling manufacturing processes. The company also provides equipment and services for semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, along with technologies used in producing flat-panel displays. Its service offerings include maintenance, upgrades, and other support for customers' manufacturing equipment.

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