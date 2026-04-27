Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 26,387 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 3.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,209 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Anchyra Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Alexis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Applied Materials Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $417.00 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $366.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $330.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.71 and a twelve month high of $420.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.88 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company's revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Applied Materials's payout ratio is 18.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total transaction of $202,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,615. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.21, for a total value of $1,806,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,565 shares in the company, valued at $50,051,063.65. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,189 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials to an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.29.

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About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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