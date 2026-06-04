Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Stock Holdings Decreased by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,615 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 3.0% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $77,383,000 after purchasing an additional 157,426 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total value of $116,370.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,461.60. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,944,800. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $500.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $508.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $404.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Materials's payout ratio is 19.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $470.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

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