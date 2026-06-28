Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,136 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 90,851 shares during the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics comprises 4.0% of 1492 Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,307 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,125,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,825,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,302,436 shares in the company, valued at $216,894,667.08. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 33,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $5,717,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 451,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,297,233.56. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 500,215 shares of company stock valued at $86,716,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.07 and a beta of 3.66. The stock's 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average is $101.36. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The firm had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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