Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,539 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 92,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $1,031,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 394,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,760,241.23. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 29,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $4,867,172.31. Following the transaction, the insider owned 149,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,825,959.34. This trade represents a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,215 shares of company stock worth $86,658,774. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 10.6%

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -151.74 and a beta of 3.69. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $233.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.80.

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About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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