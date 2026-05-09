AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 58.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company's stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AppLovin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,189 shares of the company's stock worth $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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AppLovin Trading Down 6.1%

APP opened at $468.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $442.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.32. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total transaction of $18,717,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,430,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,625,877.90. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total transaction of $2,497,645.57. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 30,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,638,275.26. The trade was a 14.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Key AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on APP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AppLovin from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $664.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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