AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S cut its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,002 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S's holdings in AppLovin were worth $105,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AppLovin alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 39.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company's stock worth $17,930,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AppLovin by 111.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,852,466 shares of the company's stock worth $8,516,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,051 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $1,456,108,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 55.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company's stock worth $2,792,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $743,899,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut AppLovin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $673.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $446.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.27. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.80 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total value of $18,717,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,430,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,117,625,877.90. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AppLovin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AppLovin wasn't on the list.

While AppLovin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here