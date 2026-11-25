Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,413 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 177,913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of AppLovin worth $110,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AppLovin by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,095,667 shares of the company's stock worth $7,777,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,735,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $894,167,000 after buying an additional 121,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,015,000. Amundi grew its position in AppLovin by 19.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,332,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,612,000 after buying an additional 217,214 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AppLovin by 409.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,097 shares of the company's stock worth $399,868,000 after purchasing an additional 623,815 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $381.11 on Wednesday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $225.19 and a 12 month high of $738.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.66.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 65.89% and a return on equity of 182.97%. The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Top AppLovin Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about APP:

Positive Sentiment: AppLovin’s latest quarter showed strong momentum: revenue rose 55.5% year over year to $2.18 billion and adjusted earnings per share exceeded consensus. Recent coverage also points to robust fourth-quarter guidance and continued AI-driven advertising growth. Q3 results and guidance

AppLovin’s latest quarter showed strong momentum: revenue rose 55.5% year over year to $2.18 billion and adjusted earnings per share exceeded consensus. Recent coverage also points to robust fourth-quarter guidance and continued AI-driven advertising growth. Positive Sentiment: A growth-focused report argues that mobile-game advertisers remain active, citing AppLovin’s broad game-company reach and strong industry advertising trends. AppLovin growth outlook

A growth-focused report argues that mobile-game advertisers remain active, citing AppLovin’s broad game-company reach and strong industry advertising trends. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain wary of execution risks in deploying AppLovin’s AI models and diversifying beyond gaming advertising. The stock had also fallen sharply over the prior week, reflecting concerns about growth sustainability and earlier e-commerce doubts. Execution risks and recent pullback

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on AppLovin from $640.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $790.00 to $414.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $497.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin is a technology company that provides software to help mobile app developers and advertisers grow their businesses. Its platform connects advertisers seeking users with app publishers looking to monetize their audiences, using data and machine-learning tools to support advertising and user acquisition. The company's products include AXON, its advertising optimization engine; AppDiscovery, which helps advertisers find and acquire users; and MAX, a platform for managing in-app advertising.

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