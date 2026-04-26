AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,090 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of AptarGroup worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 28.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,716 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 31.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 135.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AptarGroup Trading Down 0.7%

ATR opened at $124.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $131.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $962.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $878.58 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total value of $494,725.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,952,570.05. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AptarGroup from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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