AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 180,365 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 2.16% of AptarGroup worth $172,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.00.

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AptarGroup Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of ATR opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.94.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $962.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. AptarGroup's payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total transaction of $494,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,570.05. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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