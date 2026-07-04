AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company's stock.

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AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ATR opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.60. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. AptarGroup's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Report on AptarGroup

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

Further Reading

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