State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,759,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,967,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.35% of AptarGroup worth $334,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 116.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 33.1% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 46,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 776.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATR

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $145.55 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $148.63. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.58. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.76 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from AptarGroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $99,733.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,425.81. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup is a global provider of dispensing, packaging and drug-delivery solutions. Its products include pumps, aerosol valves, sprayers, closures and other components used to package and dispense products. The company serves customers in the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, food and beverage markets. Its pharmaceutical offerings include systems and components for delivering medicines through nasal, inhaled, ophthalmic and injectable applications, while its packaging solutions help consumer brands dispense and protect products.

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