Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,577 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 49,080 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Aptiv worth $33,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 452.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 480 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Aptiv Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:APTV opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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