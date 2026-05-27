Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 406.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,268 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 136,661 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for approximately 1.3% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.08% of Aptiv worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 502.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Aptiv by 439.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Aptiv by 110.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 523.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aptiv from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Aptiv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.15.

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Aptiv Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:APTV opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-6.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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