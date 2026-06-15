Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,301 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $728.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $746.67.

View Our Latest Report on CW

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 918 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.46, for a total transaction of $621,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,738,224.28. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,568,075.40. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,080 shares of company stock worth $6,297,278. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.0%

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $758.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $458.74 and a 52 week high of $768.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $726.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is 7.03%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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