Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,114 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $18,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $10,496,271,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,526,959 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,794,814,000 after buying an additional 656,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,682,342,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 9,754,316 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,022,167,000 after buying an additional 9,262,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,570,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company's stock.

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Progressive Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PGR opened at $239.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $189.20 and a 12 month high of $241.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Griffith sold 37,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $8,195,691.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,553,641. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $285,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,362.98. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 41,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,416 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC restated a "hold" rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down from $221.00) on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Progressive from $233.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $233.55.

View Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance company best known for its personal and commercial auto insurance. It also offers coverage for motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, homes and other property, serving customers through direct sales and independent insurance agents. Founded in 1937, Progressive has grown into a nationwide insurer, with operations across the United States. Its products include auto policies for individuals and businesses, as well as property and specialty insurance.

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