Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires 35,613 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,613 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.25% of Donaldson worth $24,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $995.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

See Also

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