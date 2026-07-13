Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Acquires 38,242 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lifted its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,418 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.27% of SEI Investments worth $25,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,060 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 40.8% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $2,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,389.48. This represents a 38.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip Mccabe sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,377,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,448.88. The trade was a 21.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 111,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,908,883 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $95.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SEI Investments Company has a 12-month low of $75.08 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.18.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.82 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. SEI Investments's dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on SEI Investments from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.40.

View Our Latest Report on SEI Investments

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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