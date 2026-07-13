Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Boosts Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,830 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.23% of Globe Life worth $25,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Globe Life by 41.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 316 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Globe Life Stock Down 0.0%

Globe Life stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.30 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.24.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Globe Life's payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Texas Capital raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Globe Life from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GL

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $717,542.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 58,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,994,439.88. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,242,698.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,168.64. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,187 shares of company stock valued at $19,529,414. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

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