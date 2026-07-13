Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Boosts Stock Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lifted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,914 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.17% of W.P. Carey worth $25,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth $3,494,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 73.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 40,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of W.P. Carey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised W.P. Carey from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.P. Carey

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of W.P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,268. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

W.P. Carey Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $76.97.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.68%.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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