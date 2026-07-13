Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Buys 19,138 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.11% of Aercap worth $25,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Aercap by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aercap by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,757,000 after purchasing an additional 138,843 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aercap by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $149.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $105.65 and a one year high of $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

Aercap declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $167.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Aercap

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

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