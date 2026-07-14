Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Buys Shares of 98,518 BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,518 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,157,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 85,131 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in BorgWarner by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,541 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $290,481,000 after purchasing an additional 402,887 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 203,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,243,490. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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