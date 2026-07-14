Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,651 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayban purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,537.5% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CCEP alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $110.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a yield of 213.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners wasn't on the list.

While Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here