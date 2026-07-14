Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Has $24.39 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,277 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.22% of Universal Health Services worth $24,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $152.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.08 and a 12 month high of $246.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.17.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.47 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $241.00 to $204.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $212.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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