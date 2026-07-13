Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,715 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 1,191 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,864 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $290.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $287.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $288.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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