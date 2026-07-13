Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Increases Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,999 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.36% of Armstrong World Industries worth $25,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,321,993 shares of the construction company's stock worth $443,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 18,679.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,279,086 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $244,433,000 after buying an additional 1,272,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,154 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $194,027,000 after buying an additional 61,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,185 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $183,682,000 after buying an additional 69,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,605 shares of the construction company's stock worth $154,333,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Armstrong World Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.0%

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $155.56 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $157.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.35. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.28 and a 1-year high of $206.08. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Armstrong World Industries's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

See Also

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