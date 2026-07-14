Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Invests $17.83 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 162,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,834,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $889,141,000 after buying an additional 319,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,926,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,552,000 after buying an additional 180,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,719,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,501,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $260,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,821,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,106,000 after purchasing an additional 81,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.71 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's fifty day moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.68.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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