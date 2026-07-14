Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Purchases 4,550 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,163 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $24,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 749 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $390.81 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $330.00 and a one year high of $556.52. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day moving average is $396.68 and its 200 day moving average is $459.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $503.00 to $413.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $413.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $496.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Further Reading

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