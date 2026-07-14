Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Raises Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,360 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.13% of Leidos worth $24,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $26,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Leidos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 target price on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Leidos from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report).

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