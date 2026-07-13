Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Sells 11,412 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 11,412 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $129.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.03. The stock has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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