Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Sells 15,761 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,785 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,761 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $24,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.21.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE HWM opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $169.45 and a one year high of $290.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $265.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.15.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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