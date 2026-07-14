Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Sells 4,008 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,282 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned about 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $24,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,792 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,158,603,000 after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company's stock worth $869,343,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $781,239,000 after buying an additional 327,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,271 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $488,986,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $409,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of EME opened at $764.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $842.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $777.01. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.00 and a twelve month high of $951.96. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EME. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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