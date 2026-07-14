Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Sells 8,293 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,524 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $607.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:LMT opened at $520.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business's 50-day moving average price is $521.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.34. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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