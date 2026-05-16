Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Takes $22.23 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 58.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,214,000 after buying an additional 690,773 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $115,530,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3,755.9% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 269,912 shares of the company's stock worth $115,036,000 after buying an additional 262,912 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $106,605,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 369,704 shares of the company's stock worth $157,568,000 after purchasing an additional 207,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,721,924.61. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $541.00 to $503.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $517.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $422.68 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $478.74 and its 200 day moving average is $485.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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