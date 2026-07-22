Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Osisko Development Corp. $ODV

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV - Free Report) by 122.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087,496 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,149,642 shares during the quarter. Osisko Development makes up about 3.9% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Osisko Development worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Osisko Development by 210.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,955 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Osisko Development to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Osisko Development

Osisko Development Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ODV stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Osisko Development Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $702.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Osisko Development had a negative net margin of 192.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Osisko Development Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a portfolio of high-quality precious and base metal projects in stable jurisdictions. The company’s strategy centers on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, zinc and lead deposits that offer the potential for scalable, long-life operations. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Osisko Development operates primarily across Western Canada.

The company’s flagship asset is the Cariboo gold project in central British Columbia, where it is engaged in step-out drilling, resource definition and permitting activities aimed at building a robust mineral inventory.

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