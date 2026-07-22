Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonida Senior Living, Inc. $SNDA

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:SNDA - Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,231 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,593 shares during the period. Sonida Senior Living makes up about 2.8% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Sonida Senior Living worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Sonida Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NFSG Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonida Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNDA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Sonida Senior Living from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonida Senior Living from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sonida Senior Living from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sonida Senior Living from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Sonida Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDA

Sonida Senior Living Stock Up 1.9%

SNDA opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Sonida Senior Living, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The business's fifty day moving average price is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.72). Sonida Senior Living had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $122.63 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonida Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sonida Senior Living

In other Sonida Senior Living news, Director Benjamin P. Harris sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $93,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,957.72. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonida Senior Living Profile

Sonida Senior Living NYSE: SNDA is a publicly traded company that owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. The company’s core business centers on providing housing and care services for older adults, with an emphasis on assisted living, memory care and related supportive services tailored to residents’ needs.

Sonida’s communities combine residential accommodations with on-site services such as personal care assistance, medication management, dining programs, social and recreational activities, and clinical oversight.

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