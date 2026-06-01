Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $1.23 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 426.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,109 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 187,137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,345,000 after buying an additional 69,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

BWXT opened at $195.65 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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