Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 21,387 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,415 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 21,387 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI's holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $9,596,931,000 after buying an additional 577,279 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241,131 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $358,800,000 after buying an additional 405,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,193 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.16 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The company's 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.83. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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