Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Position Boosted by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,111 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up 11.2% of Bancreek Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,190,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $743,168,000 after buying an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,949,978 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $282,962,000 after acquiring an additional 160,326 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,944,169 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $282,405,000 after acquiring an additional 121,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,835,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $257,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.32. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average of $95.10.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $569,257.59. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 336,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,190.83. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,946. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arch Capital Group this week:

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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