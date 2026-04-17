Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,083 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $25,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $210,856,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 409.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,835,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $257,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 289.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $124,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,919 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,895,222 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $171,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,004 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 56.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,738,518 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $248,466,000 after purchasing an additional 987,398 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Arch Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $569,257.59. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 336,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,434,190.83. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $4,558,971.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,676,574.68. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 78,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,637 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $97.10 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.41. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report).

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