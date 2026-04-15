Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,998 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 17,041 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 157.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts: Sign Up

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $103.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $4,558,971.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,676,574.68. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $2,112,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 871,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,943,218.14. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 78,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,637 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arch Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arch Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Arch Capital Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here