Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Stake Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,292 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 200,082 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Arch Capital Group worth $46,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $253,000. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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