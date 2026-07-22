Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Stock Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,432 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 12,575 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $29,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 410.3% during the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $105.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $95.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.08 per share, with a total value of $498,624.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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