Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,806,192 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 163,749 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.79% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $276,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts: Sign Up

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio is 93.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADM

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Archer Daniels Midland, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Archer Daniels Midland wasn't on the list.

While Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here