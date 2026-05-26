Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,047 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $22,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,180,117 shares of the company's stock worth $3,402,265,000 after purchasing an additional 536,265 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $900,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,920 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,734,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,112,000 after acquiring an additional 253,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,921,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,559,000 after acquiring an additional 118,699 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Archer Daniels Midland

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Archer Daniels Midland, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Archer Daniels Midland wasn't on the list.

While Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here