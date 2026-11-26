Dodge & Cox reduced its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,110,120 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,072,205 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 1.07% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $405,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,409,089,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,670,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,350,005,000 after purchasing an additional 382,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $257,394,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,875,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,678,000 after purchasing an additional 112,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,233,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:ADM opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $88.75.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R II acquired 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.27 per share, with a total value of $196,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $196,756. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company NYSE: ADM is a global agricultural supply chain and food ingredient company. It sources, transports, stores and processes crops, connecting farmers with food, feed, fuel and industrial markets. ADM processes commodities such as corn, oilseeds and wheat into products including vegetable oils, protein meals, flour, starches, sweeteners and other food ingredients. Its businesses also supply ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, as well as products used in biofuels and other industrial applications.

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