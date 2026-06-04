Archrock, Inc. $AROC Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685,080 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 308,246 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of Archrock worth $43,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 971 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Archrock by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,410 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Archrock from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $41.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Archrock

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,260,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 277,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,595,968.26. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 359,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,607.10. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,703. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Archrock Stock Up 0.1%

AROC opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $373.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 21.45%.Archrock's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Archrock's dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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