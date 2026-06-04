Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,081.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $965.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,011.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,149.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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