State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT - Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,718,628 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,927,052 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.10% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $204,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montanova Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Montanova Capital LLC now owns 12,437,000 shares of the company's stock worth $326,098,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $276,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,330,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,854,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,684,000 after buying an additional 24,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,989,000.

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Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.92. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company's 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $40.00 price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Howard Welgus sold 4,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $127,325.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $948,124.51. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Masaru Matsuda sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $1,372,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,819,438.48. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,332. Insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for inflammatory skin diseases. Based in Westlake Village, California, the company was founded in 2016 and serves patients and healthcare providers primarily in the United States. Its main product is Zoryve (roflumilast), a topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor. Available in cream and foam formulations, it is approved in the United States for certain inflammatory skin conditions, including plaque psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis; specific approved uses vary by formulation and patient group.

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