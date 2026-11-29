Arini Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP - Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124,380 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,774,829 shares during the period. Ardagh Metal Packaging comprises about 4.7% of Arini Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arini Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.36% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $35,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,925,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,637,767 shares of the company's stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 801,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 28.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,269,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 722,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 31.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,894,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 699,478 shares during the period. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 1,722,234 shares of the company's stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 574,207 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

AMBP stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company's 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 0.93%. Ardagh Metal Packaging's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Ardagh Metal Packaging's dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $5.20 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging plc manufactures and supplies metal beverage packaging, including cans and ends, for beverage companies. Its products are used for a range of drinks, including beer, carbonated soft drinks and energy drinks. The company serves customers across Europe and the Americas through its manufacturing operations in those regions. Its packaging is designed to be recyclable, and metal beverage cans can be recycled repeatedly. Ardagh Metal Packaging became a separately listed company in 2021 following a transaction involving Ardagh Group, from which it was spun off.

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